Michael Capalbo used to subsist mostly on meals in restaurants and takeouts.

“I just thought I was immortal,” says the 54-year-old Connecticut salesman. “I was literally living on burgers and wings and pizza and stuff like that.”

Then in April of 2020, while at work at Walgreens, Capalbo had a massive heart attack caused by a complete blockage in a major artery. A pharmacist gave him an aspirin and called 911. Capalbo later learned that his heart had to be shocked back to life in the ambulance.

His near-death experience forced Capalbo to radically change his diet. He gave up red meat, bacon, and greasy sausage pizzas. He said goodbye to one of his favorite guilty pleasures: garlic parmesan chicken wings. He quit all other fried foods.

Capalbo is one of 18 million Americans who have coronary artery disease (CAD). It happens when sticky plaque clogs your arteries and slows or blocks the flow of blood to and from the heart.