People who have coronary artery disease (CAD), or who are trying to avoid it, often ask their doctors whether dietary supplements could help. Unfortunately, research suggests that supplements -- that is vitamins, minerals, herbs, and certain food extracts -- can’t prevent or improve CAD, the most common type of heart disease. And, in some cases, these pills could hurt you. “Patients a lot of times think, ‘Can I take this supplement so I don’t have to exercise or eat broccoli or fruits and vegetables?’” says Stephen Kopecky, MD, a preventive cardiologist and professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. “And I’ll say: ‘There’s no supplement that takes the place of lifestyle [changes].’”

What Do Top Expert Groups Say About Supplements? To lower your chances for heart disease, the American Heart Association advises healthy people to get their nutrition from a balanced diet, not supplements. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), a panel of experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine, says there’s not enough evidence to recommend for or against taking vitamin and mineral supplements to prevent heart disease.

“There have been a lot of studies in this area, but they’ve all shown that there’s no cardiovascular benefit from supplements, and in some cases they cause harm,” says Erin Donnelly Michos, MD, a cardiologist and associate professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore. The USPSTF advises against using vitamin E, which it says has no benefit. They also warn against beta carotene, which can raise rather than lower your chances of dying from heart disease or stroke.