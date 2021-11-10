If you’ve recently learned you have coronary artery disease (CAD), you may feel stuck or overwhelmed on what to do about it. “We give blanket statements about lifestyle modification, and people get it, but it’s overwhelming to be told to do all of this stuff,” says Samit Shah, MD, PhD, an interventional cardiologist at Yale Medicine in New Haven, CT. So we asked two top cardiologists: What is the best advice they’d give their one loved ones? Here are their four easiest tips:

Lean on Your Friends People with CAD are two to three times more likely to have depression than others. And those who have CAD and depression tend to do worse than those who have just coronary artery disease. “People who are depressed are more likely to isolate, which makes depression worse,” Shah says. “If you engage with others frequently, it can provide a strong buffer against depression.” If you feel your friends don’t understand what you’re going through, Shah suggests an online support group. “I’ve often found that even cardiac rehabilitation, which is traditionally done after a person has had a heart attack or undergone a stent or bypass surgery, can be a great way for patients to connect,” Shah says.