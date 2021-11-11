Carolyn Thomas of Victoria, Canada, was out for a morning walk in 2008 when “out of the blue,” the 58-year-old felt sick. Pain engulfed the center of her chest and radiated down her left arm. She was nauseous and sweaty.

The emergency room doctor ran a few heart tests, then told Thomas: “You’re in the right demographic for acid reflux. Go home and see your family doctor for a prescription for antacids.”

But popping antacids regularly for a couple of weeks did nothing for her symptoms. Thomas had burning acid reflux, lacked energy to walk, and felt as if she had a Mack truck parked on her chest.

Fearing that she was dying, Thomas returned to the ER. That’s when she learned that the pain in her chest and arm pain had been a widowmaker heart attack -- 95 percent of one of her coronary arteries was blocked.