Coronary artery disease starts silently, often early in life. In fact, there’s a good chance that you’ve got at least the beginnings of it -- and might not know it.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death for U.S. men and women. It usually involves coronary artery disease (CAD). The coronary arteries deliver blood to heart muscle. If fatty plaques in those arteries restrict blood flow, that’s coronary artery disease.

It doesn’t happen all at once. But it’s “silent” in early stages.

“CAD is a lifelong process. It progresses over time,” says Jeffrey Berger, MD, director of the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Langone Health. “It starts probably in your late teenage or early adult years. You start developing fatty streaks in arteries that subsequently develop into plaque.”

“Even when you are 18 years old, you can start to form blockages in your arteries,” says Leslie Cho, MD, section head of preventive cardiology and rehabilitation and director of the Women’s Cardiovascular Center at the Cleveland Clinic.