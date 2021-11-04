Cheryl Wilson went from running 5K races to struggling to walk a few blocks.

When it happened, Wilson, a 63-year-old wellness coach from Chesapeake, VA, shrugged it off as a charley horse. But the pain persisted for weeks and made walking unbearable. So Wilson finally went to see her doctor.

“Anytime I walked a short distance, I would get leg pain,” Wilson says. “It was in my calf, behind the knee.”

In 2009, Wilson was diagnosed with peripheral artery disease (PAD). She had never heard of the condition, which affects 6.5 million adults over the age of 40. PAD happens when the arteries that transport blood from your heart to the rest of your body narrow. It can lead to sticky plaque buildup that can block blood flow and cause pain.

Wilson started her treatment plan, which included stents to expand the narrowed arteries in her legs, would be “one and done.”

Instead, 1 month after her initial procedure, Wilson was back in the cardiac catheterization lab so that her doctors could implant additional stents to keep her arteries open. They also prescribed cholesterol medication and blood thinners to improve blood flow and reduce the risks of heart attack and stroke.