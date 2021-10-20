Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Sleep

Leg pain and other symptoms of periphery arterial disease (PAD), which happens when narrowed blood vessels reduce the flow of blood to your limbs, can make it hard to get enough sleep. So can certain sleep disorders that are linked to PAD. PAD is most often caused by atherosclerosis, which is when fats and other debris from your bloodstream build up inside your arteries. It usually affects the blood supply to your legs, but sometimes it involves your arms. Treatment for PAD, and for any related conditions you may have, can help you get the rest you need.

What Are the Symptoms of PAD? The symptoms of PAD, sometimes called peripheral arterial disease, can range from mild to serious. Some people with the disorder "may have no symptoms at all,” says Lee Kirksey, MD, a vascular surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. In other cases, it causes problems like: Claudication. This is leg pain you get when you exercise, usually in your calf or thigh muscles. "Patients typically describe that when they walk a certain distance, they experience cramping, heaviness, or a charley horse," Kirksey says. "When they rest, that discomfort ... goes away, and then when they resume walking a similar distance, they'll experience that discomfort again.”

Wounds and other pain. You could get sores or ulcers on your toes and feet. You might also feel pain in your toes or the front of your foot, even when you're not being active. "Those symptoms indicate that they have very severe peripheral arterial disease,” Kirksey says. People with these symptoms might also notice that their legs and feet are cool, pale, or numb. Tissue damage. Critical limb ischemia (CLI) is the most serious stage of PAD. This is when the blood flow to your limb is so restricted that sores don’t heal. In this stage, you're at risk of needing an amputation. You'll need surgery to improve the blood flow. Only about 1%-2% of people with PAD reach this stage. Around 30% of them will need an amputation.