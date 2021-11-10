Annoyed by constant indigestion and other nagging symptoms, Marybeth Neyhard of Broomall, PA, went to see a doctor in July of 2017. “I said, ‘If this is what 65 feels like, I don’t like it,’” recalls Neyhard, who soon got some troubling test results.

A scan of her coronary arteries showed she had several significant blockages, and instead of going on a planned London vacation with her husband, she headed to an operating room, where she ended up having emergency bypass surgery.

Neyhard, the oldest of six siblings and a married mom of three grown children, woke up to find she had quite a lot of company. “My whole family was around me,” she says. Neighbors rushed over with well wishes and meals, and friends both near and far checked in to see how she was doing.

And when she spotted a sign in the hospital elevator for a monthly women’s support group at the Lankenau Heart Institute, she decided to go to the next meeting.