When someone you care about is diagnosed with coronary artery disease, there’s a lot to learn. Whether they’ve had a heart attack or found out after testing, you may have questions or want to help them manage the condition.

Support from family members and close friends means a lot. But there’s a fine line between caring and overstepping.

“It shifts your relationship when someone is newly diagnosed with a serious condition,” says Ellen Carbonell, program manager and clinical lead in the Health and Aging Department at Rush University Medical Center’s Social Work and Community Health Department. “Many times, a caregiver starts feeling as though they need to be the one in charge of the other person. But that doesn’t usually work.”

Carolyn Thomas, a blogger at MyHeartSisters.org and author of A Woman’s Guide to Living with Heart Disease, says that after she had a heart attack in 2008, her two grown children responded very differently. Her son mostly wanted to spend more time with her. And her daughter devoured information about heart disease and then cleaned out Thomas’s cabinets, fridge, and freezer and filled them with heart-healthy foods. Thomas says she appreciated both approaches.

Start by doing these things to support your loved one.