By Ralph Lee, as told to Barbara Brody

I’ve always thought of myself as an athlete. I played basketball at Xavier University in the 1980s and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame. So when I found myself struggling to walk up a hill 2 years ago, I knew something was off. My wife and I had just left a Cleveland Browns game, and we were heading back to our car. She walked with ease, floating a few paces in front of me; I felt like I was moving backward.

By the time we got to our car, my entire upper body was drenched in sweat and I had a dull, almost numb sensation in my left arm. But the discomfort passed, so we went home. It wasn’t until the next day, when I called my doctor and he told me to go to the emergency room, that I realized just how serious the situation was.

An EKG revealed that I’d had a heart attack, and it wasn’t my first. The day before the Browns game, I had participated in a fundraising walk for the American Heart Association. The event involved a gentle 2-mile walk in mild weather, yet by the time it was over I was sweating so much that I had to sit in my car for 20 minutes blasting the air conditioner before I felt well enough to drive away.

In the hospital, I learned I had three blocked arteries. Blood flow to my heart was seriously compromised and another, perhaps deadly, heart attack, could be imminent if we didn’t act. A few days later, I was in the operating room having a triple bypass.