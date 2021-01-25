Asking heart failure patients about their alcohol habits is something cardiologist David Brown, MD, does every day. So he was surprised when one of them, an older man who always told Brown that he didn’t drink, was contradicted by his wife when she came along for his checkup.

“She looked incredulously at me and said, ‘I would have been divorced long ago if I didn’t allow him his one martini each night,’ ” recalls Brown, a professor of medicine in the Cardiovascular Division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “I think he assumed that I was asking him about his alcohol use because if he answered yes, I would tell him to stop.”

Many people with heart failure hesitate to talk to their doctors about alcohol, even if they’re not heavy drinkers, heart experts say. There’s no standard recommendation about whether it’s OK for people with heart failure. But it’s an important issue, because people with heart failure usually need to make lifestyle changes to manage their symptoms well.

“The issue was important enough to him that he kept the truth from his doctor,” Brown explains. “We owe it to our patients with heart failure to tell them that there’s really no evidence of harm and possibly some benefit of alcohol and to acknowledge that quality of life is as important as quantity.”