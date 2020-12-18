Your heart is your body’s most important muscle. Like all of the others, it needs exercise. That’s true even when you have heart failure.

In most cases, light to moderate exercise isn’t going to make your condition worse. In fact, it’s not only safe, it’s the best medicine, says Suzanne Steinbaum, DO, an American Heart Association Go Red for Women volunteer medical expert and cardiologist in New York City.

It slows your heart rate, opens your arteries, and improves the way your heart works, she says. This means less shortness of breath and less time spent in the hospital -- and possibly a longer life.

Exercise can help you do the activities you love, Steinbaum adds.

The key is to do it smartly to keep your ticker as strong as it can be. Ask your doctor which activities are safe for you and how much you should do, says Brittany Ferri, MS, OTR/L, an occupational therapist in Rochester, NY.