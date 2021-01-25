What It’s Like to Live With Heart Failure

By James L. Young II, as told to Danny Bonvissuto

I was just your classic case of Mr. Unhealthy. I went to fast-food places on a daily basis, drank soda -- or pop, as we say in Michigan -- and too much beer. I had a sit-down job, didn’t work out, and smoked on top of all that.

In a lot of heart failure stories, people talk about eating bad, smoking, and not working out, but seldom do they get to the underlying reason. Why do they do that to themselves?

I had to face myself and figure out why I was doing those things to myself. I realized I was depressed and used the fast food, smoking, and drinking as Band-Aids. I had to deal with what was eating me, instead of what I was eating.

I did some long, hard thinking and realized I didn’t want to die. I haven’t gone there or done that. But I had a small window to get my act together.