By Joseph Carrozza, MD, as told to Camille Noe Pagán The words "heart failure" sound like a death sentence to many people. Oftentimes, they had a parent or grandparent who died of the condition, so it’s frightening. And the word "failure" makes it sound like a hopeless diagnosis. But it’s not. As I say to my patients, the treatments we have today are vastly different than those available even 5 years ago. Heart failure is a lifelong condition that you can manage. You can live a long, productive life with it, and do almost anything you were doing before your diagnosis.

On a Path to Treatment When you have heart failure, it’s important to work with a cardiologist. They’re the best experts to help you manage your disease. Many of my patients come to me after their primary care doctors diagnose them or suspect that they have it. But sometimes another specialist, like a nephrologist (that’s a kidney specialist) or an endocrinologist

who treats diabetes, is the one to pick up on it. Less often, I see patients who developed heart failure after they had major surgery. Some cases of heart failure are even reversible. For example, if a patient has a problem with a heart valve, fixing it may ease or even end their heart failure. Unfortunately, most people with the condition have had prior heart attacks, untreated valve disease, infections in their hearts, or other issues that have made their heart trouble permanent. As their doctor, I help them find medications, devices, and other treatment options to help them manage their condition.