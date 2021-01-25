Living with heart failure means you have to make a lot of decisions every day to protect your heart and boost your energy, from watching your weight to limiting fluids. Despite their best efforts, your friends and family can’t really understand how all these changes affect your life.

That’s where a support group may come in. These groups can have many benefits, including offering practical advice from others living with the condition, such as how to cut back on salt without losing taste, says Elizabeth Lockhart, PhD, MPH, who has conducted research about heart failure support groups.

People in support groups also report that they’re inspired by seeing what others with the condition can accomplish, she says.

These communities prove “that you can still do things on a day-to-day basis -- that you don’t need to be babied,” Lockhart says. “You can really challenge yourself to do the stuff that you want to. That some days may not be as good as others. You just have to weigh where you are on that day.”

More than 6 million U.S. adults live with heart failure. They can take advantage of many heart-related support groups, whether in-person or online. For example, the American Heart Association (AHA) hosts an online support network for people with heart failure. The nonprofit organization Mended Hearts has chapters across the country for adults and children with heart conditions. And many other supportive gatherings are organized through hospitals, community organizations, and social media.

Getting to know others with heart failure may ease the mental strain that some people can have after they’re diagnosed, says Carolyn Thomas, a patient advocate and author of A Woman’s Guide to Living with Heart Disease. One out of every 5 people with heart failure also has depression, according to an analysis of three dozen studies published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

It doesn’t help that the diagnosis “heart failure” sounds so scary, says Thomas, who has criticized the name on her Heart Sisters blog. “Somebody has said to them out loud, 'Your heart is failing.’

“We all know what the word 'failing’ means. It means that something is terribly wrong. But with heart failure, it’s that the pump isn’t working as well as it should. That’s all that it means.”