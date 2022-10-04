Once I was discharged from the hospital, I went through a 12-week cardiac rehabilitation program. Once again, it was scary to be doing this during COVID, but I kept reminding myself that the center had taken all necessary safety precautions, including wiping down machines after each use and requiring masks. Sure, there was some risk involved, but I knew that if I did the cardiac rehab, I’d be much less likely to end up in the hospital again.

Become Active -- Again

During the pandemic, my exercise routine fell by the wayside. I no longer went to my twice-a-week Zumba class in person, and I just didn’t feel motivated to try it online. Let’s just say the diagnosis of my heart failure was the kick in the butt I needed to get restarted.

Unfortunately, heart failure makes you tired. You get short of breath easily, and activities that you once enjoyed, like walking, seem very hard. As a result, it’s very easy to waste away and become depressed. I forced myself to walk outside twice a week and to return to in-person Zumba.

But there are so many people with heart failure now who aren’t getting any activity at all. You don’t think about the exercise when you walk around the mall, for example. But now, since the pandemic changed the way we all live, people aren’t doing that anymore: They order things online, or go into a store for exactly what they need, then leave.