Can Babies Help Heart Patients?

By Gia Miller

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Instead of throwing away the umbilical cord after birth, new research suggests using this medical waste to potentially improve the lives of people with heart failure.

With parental permission, doctors used umbilical cords to harvest stem cells that were then injected into people with heart failure.

People who received those injections were monitored for a year, and were found to have an increase in heart muscle function. Study volunteers also reported positive changes in their day-to-day lives, regaining the ability to do things such as drive a car.

"Their quality of life really improved," said study author Dr. Fernando Figueroa. He's a professor and program director in translational research in cell therapy at the University of the Andes School of Medicine in Chile.

"A physician in Chile wrote us a very funny email after his infusion, saying how he felt more energy, the color of his skin changed, he was able to go back to work, and he was able to be with his wife," Figueroa said.

At least one expert suggested interpreting the study results with caution, however.

Dr. Mary Norine Walsh, medical director of the cardiac transplantation program at St. Vincent Heart Center in Indianapolis, said, "It's very encouraging, but the limitations of this study are that it was done in just a few patients and they were almost all men, and they were not that ill at baseline."

Walsh noted that because the study volunteers weren't very ill, it's not clear how patients would respond if they were sicker. She also pointed out that the study only had short-term data.

"But it is an interesting study because the investigators demonstrated that for some the end points in the trial there was an improvement for those patients that received stem cells compared to the patients who received the placebo," Walsh said.

The study included 30 patients, ages 18 to 75, who were receiving medication for heart failure, but were in stable condition.

The patients either received one intravenous infusion of stem cells from an umbilical cord or a placebo.