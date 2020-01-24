Restful Sleep Could Help Ward Off Heart Failure

By Amy Norton HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People who regularly get a good night's sleep may help protect themselves from heart failure , a large, new study suggests.

Researchers found that of over 400,000 adults, those with the healthiest sleep patterns were 42% less likely to develop heart failure over 10 years, versus people with the least healthy habits .

Those "healthy" sleepers reported five things: Getting seven to eight hours of sleep per night, no snoring , rarely having trouble falling or staying asleep, no daytime grogginess, and being a "morning" person.

Still, the findings do not prove cause and effect, said senior researcher Dr. Lu Qi, a professor at Tulane University's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, in New Orleans.

However, he said, they do build on a body of research linking sleep quality to heart health.

Studies have found that people with insomnia have higher risks of heart disease . The same is true of people with sleep apnea -- a chronic disorder where breathing pauses repeatedly throughout the night.

In fact, many of the unhealthy sleepers in the new study might have had sleep apnea , said Dr. Nieca Goldberg, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Health, in New York City.

Chronic snoring and daytime sleepiness are hallmarks of sleep apnea, noted Goldberg, who is also a spokesperson for the American Heart Association. And if people are getting poor sleep because of breathing problems , she added, they are unlikely to feel like an early bird.

It's not that poor sleep directly causes heart failure, according to Goldberg: Instead, it can feed the risk factors for heart failure , through effects on stress hormones, blood pressure and heart rate , for example.

"The bottom line is, sleep is another behavior that providers and patients should be taking about," Goldberg said.