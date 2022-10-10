Nov. 28, 2022 – About one in three adults who survived a heart attack at a relatively young age say they have experienced discrimination, and the findings of a new study also showed that the experience was tied to worse recovery in the months afterward.

The discrimination or unfair treatment in everyday life was based on their race, gender, low family income, or other reasons.

People who experienced discrimination were more likely to have chest pain (angina) and report worse quality of life both 1 month and 1 year after they were hospitalized for a heart attack.

Andrew J. Arakaki, a PhD candidate at Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, CT, presented these study findings at a recent American Heart Association conference.

"It is important to acknowledge that patients cannot control the discriminatory actions of others in everyday life," he said. "Social support from family, friends, or peers who are in a similar situation" may help young heart attack survivors cope with stress caused by discrimination, he suggested.