Automated External Defibrillators Save Lives, If You Use Them

Feb. 20, 2024 – When Billy Frolick, 63, collapsed in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, fate was on his side. It just so happened that Lauren Westafer, DO, an emergency room doctor, was catching a connecting flight at a nearby gate.

It was Friday the 13th, May 2022. Westafer, who works at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA, was coming out of the restroom when she heard a sound like someone was snoring nearby and saw a flight attendant scurrying away from her gate. She followed the noise and came across a man on the ground with agonal breathing – when someone is gasping for air, usually as a result of cardiac arrest or stroke. In a frenzy, some bystanders checked for a pulse while the flight attendant ran back with an oxygen mask.

Westafer knew that she needed to start CPR, and fast. She turned to the flight attendant and asked for the nearest AED -- an automated external defibrillator made for situations just like these.