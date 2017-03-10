Delays in Diagnosis Hurt Women With Heart Disease

By Mary Elizabeth Dallas

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Women with heart disease aren't treated as aggressively in the operating room as men are, and delays in diagnosis may be the reason why, a new Canadian study suggests.

"It appears that by the time women present with heart disease, they are slightly older and may be facing more comorbidities such as obesity and diabetes," explained study senior author Dr. Fraser Rubens, from the University of Ottawa's Heart Institute.

"As a consequence, these higher operative risks may preclude women from undergoing the more complex, multiple arterial revascularization procedures that men receive," he said.

Revascularization, or heart bypass surgery, is the grafting of arteries to restore blood flow to damaged areas of the heart.

"With earlier diagnoses, women could be referred for revascularization as healthier surgical candidates, affording them the opportunity of complete arterial revascularization strategies, with better postoperative outcomes," Rubens added.

Another heart expert agreed.

"Because the diagnosis gets delayed, women present with more risk factors when they undergo treatment," said Dr. Mohammed Imam, executive director of The Heart Institute at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. "Good outcomes in [heart disease] treatment are directly proportional to risk factors, and therefore women do not do as well as men after heart bypass surgery."

For the study, the researchers examined the records of almost 20,000 heart patients who underwent coronary artery bypass grafting between January 1990 and March 2015. This pool of patients was narrowed down to a group of 627 men and 627 women with similar pretreatment characteristics, to identify treatment differences among the patients.

After taking the patients' age, weight and other health factors into account, the researchers found only 7 percent of the women had three arterial grafts, while 10.5 percent of the men did.

"Most clinicians assume correctly that women are less likely to receive multiple arterial revascularization, but they tend to believe that this is solely on the basis of a gender bias," Rubens said in a news release from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.