Could Hackers Target Heart Devices?

TUESDAY, Feb. 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Your wireless heart implant suddenly goes on the fritz, either conking out completely or causing your heart to beat rapidly or irregularly.

Could you be the victim of a hacking attack aimed at endangering your life by messing with your heart device?

It happened on the "Homeland" TV series, when Islamic terrorists hacked the heart pacemaker of the vice president of the United States and engineered his untimely end.

But hacking a cardiac device isn't just the stuff of fiction. It's a potential possibility -- though remote at this time -- that must be guarded against to protect patients, a new review suggests.

"We need to be thinking about these possibilities ahead of time. We need to be a couple of steps ahead of the hackers," said Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy. He directs the University of Kansas Medical Center's Center for Excellence in Atrial Fibrillation and Complex Arrhythmias.

"We need to think about safety nets in the design of the hardware, software and programming of these devices," Lakkireddy added.

It's highly unlikely that a hacker could alter the programming of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in a way that would endanger a patient, said Lakkireddy, a leader of the Electrophysiology Section of the American College of Cardiology (ACC).

"After reviewing the literature and talking to the industry people, their engineers and people in the cyber sector, our final take on this is it's a theoretical risk that has been blown out of proportion," Lakkireddy said.

Many ICDs used these days are wirelessly programmed in a doctor's office, and transmit real-time data on patient heart rate that cardiologists can use to track a person's heart health.

ICDs track a patient's heart rate and, if it becomes erratic, delivers a jolt of electricity to restore normal rhythm.

Medical devices have been targets of hacking for over a decade, Lakkireddy and his colleagues noted.

Some insulin pumps have been shown to be vulnerable to a remote hacking attack, and in 2016 a cybersecurity firm issued a report alleging that certain ICDs also might be hackable.