Big Outdoor Temp Swings Tied to Heart Attack Risk

THURSDAY, March 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many people know that extreme cold can raise your chances of having a heart attack, but a new study suggests that wild swings in temperature may do the same.

The greater the temperature change during the course of a single day, the more people show up at the hospital in need of emergency surgery for a heart attack, the researchers discovered.

The risk of heart attack seems to increase by about 5 percent for every 9 degrees Fahrenheit of temperature swing on a given day, the study findings showed.

This risk appears to crop up mainly during warmer weather, with the most marked effect occurring on days with an average temperature of 86 degrees, said senior researcher Dr. Hitinder Gurm, associate chief clinical officer at the University of Michigan.

"On cold days, there's not much of a difference," Gurm said. "One of the reasons for this might be that when you have really freezing temperatures, most people stay indoors and they're not really exposed to the outdoor temperature."

However, the study did not prove that big temperature changes can cause heart attacks, just that there's an association.

Gurm and his colleagues suspected that temperature changes could be linked to heart attacks, particularly given a large body of evidence linking cold weather to the highest risk.

Cold weather causes the blood vessels to constrict, restricting blood flow and making the heart pump harder to maintain oxygen delivery throughout the body, according to the British Heart Foundation. Your heart rate and blood pressure can increase as a result.

To further investigate this effect, the research team turned to a database that tracks all patients in Michigan who undergo an emergency procedure to open blocked arteries during a heart attack.

The investigators found just over 30,400 heart attacks treated at 45 hospitals between 2010 and 2016. They then referred to weather logs to find out the daily temperatures in each hospital's general area on the day of the event.

Analysis revealed that swings of more than 45 degrees Fahrenheit were associated with a greater increase in heart attack rates compared with swings of 18 to 45 degrees.