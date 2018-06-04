Heart Meds May Be Wrong for Millions of Americans

MONDAY, June 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans may be getting the wrong treatment to prevent a heart attack or stroke, a new study suggests.

Prescriptions for blood-thinning aspirin, cholesterol-lowering statins and blood pressure medications might be incorrect because a tool that estimates risk appears to be off by as much as 20 percent, Stanford University researchers reported.

That means almost 12 million Americans could have the wrong medication, according to the team led by Dr. Sanjay Basu, an assistant professor of medicine.

It appears medications are overprescribed in many cases. But for black patients, outdated risk calculations may actually underestimate risk, the study authors said.

Risk estimate tools predict the likelihood of a future heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years. Doctors use these tools to help them decide what treatment a patient needs, if any at all.

But these tools are only helpful if they're accurate. There's been concern that some of the statistical methods used to develop a commonly used risk estimate tool in 2013 may be prone to miscalculating risk.

"What initially prompted us to do this study was a patient I had, an African-American gentleman who I thought was at pretty high risk for a heart attack or stroke. But when I put his information into the web calculator, it returned a bizarrely low-risk estimate," explained Basu.

When he looked into this issue, Basu said he saw other doctors commenting on the problem. And it seemed as if the risk estimates were both over- and underestimated.

The study authors cited the example of a 46-year-old white male smoker with normal blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels. The risk estimate tool said this man would have about an 11 percent risk of a heart attack or stroke resulting from plaque buildup in the arteries in the next 10 years.

When the researchers used the same information but changed his race to black, the tool dropped the risk to less than 7 percent. That would mean that being black lowered the man's risk of a heart attack or stroke by 40 percent. Yet past research suggests that being black raises -- not reduces -- the risk of heart attack and stroke.