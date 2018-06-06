Job Strain Plus Heart Disease a Lethal Mix for Men

TUESDAY, June 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you're a man and you suffer from heart disease or diabetes, stress at work may shorten your life, a new study finds.

The researchers said a demanding job in which you have little or no control over your work environment is a formula that can increase the risk of dying early whether you suffer from heart disease or not. But that risk jumps 68 percent for men with heart disease or diabetes, the investigators found.

"These findings suggest that working very hard might not be a good idea for people with a serious cardiometabolic disease, such as those with diabetes, coronary heart disease or a history of stroke," said lead researcher Mika Kivimaki, chair of social epidemiology at University College London.

Physiological stress response is a normal reaction to a challenge in work and private life, but can involve a number of changes that might affect heart function, clotting and plaque in blood vessels, he explained.

"These changes, in turn, can trigger a fatal heart attack or stroke," Kivimaki added. And work-related stress may be particularly harmful for men with diabetes or a history of heart attack or stroke, he said.

"We found the stress-mortality link in men but not in women, which is consistent with the fact that atherosclerosis [hardening of the arteries] is more common in working-aged men than women," Kivimaki noted.

Dr. Satjit Bhusri, a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said the mind has a direct link to the heart. "There is a mind-heart loop, which can affect your heart," he said.

Bhusri believes that reducing work stress can reduce the risk to the heart. But reducing work stress might mean quitting a stressful job, he noted.

"I've had patients who have retired or quit their job," Bhusri said. "What you have to realize is that your job is a slice of the whole pie of your life. And without a life, there are no slices," he said.

To reduce stress, Bhusri promotes mediation, yoga and exercise. "More importantly, if it's the job that's toxic, get rid of the job," he advised.