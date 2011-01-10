PTSD May Put 9/11 First Responders' Hearts at Risk

TUESDAY, July 10, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Working on clean-up crews after the 9/11 terrorist attack took a huge emotional toll on many first responders, and new research suggests that might have triggered heart trouble as well.

Those who developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) faced more than double the risk of a heart attack and stroke compared to those who worked on New York City's World Trade Center site but didn't develop PTSD, according to the study.

About 20 percent of men and 26 percent of women who responded when the twin towers were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001 developed PTSD, which is at least twice the rate expected in the general population, the researchers said.

"PTSD's link with heart attack and stroke should be taken into consideration when untrained first responders are sent to respond to catastrophes of different types," said study senior author Dr. Alfredo Morabia.

He's a professor of epidemiology at the Barry Commoner Center at City University of New York and Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, both in New York City.

"Heart attack and stroke should be considered a related disease in World Trade Center first responders, and it should be incorporated along with their benefits and care," Morabia said.

PTSD is a disorder that can develop after someone has been exposed to a shocking, frightening or dangerous event, according to the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health. People with PTSD often have flashbacks, reliving the event over and over. They may avoid certain situations, places or people. They also may be easily startled and have angry outbursts, and they may have negative thoughts about the world.

Dr. Aaron Pinkhasov is chairman of behavioral health at NYU Winthrop in Mineola, N.Y. He said the study shows "there's an intricate connection between mind and body, and it shows what happens when the body is exposed to chronic stress." He was not involved with the research.

Although this study cannot prove a cause-and-effect relationship, Pinkhasov noted that PTSD can trigger a number of biological responses that might explain the association between PTSD and heart disease and stroke.