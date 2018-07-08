Better Blood Test May Spot Heart Attack Faster

MONDAY, Aug. 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A new blood test can help emergency room doctors more quickly determine whether patients with chest pain are having a heart attack, a U.S. study confirms.

The test is a more sensitive version of one that emergency physicians have been using. It detects a protein called troponin, which is released into the blood when the heart muscle is damaged -- by a heart attack, for example.

But while the conventional troponin test takes three hours, the high-sensitivity version can give results in less than an hour.

Each year, millions of Americans land in an ER with chest pain or other potential symptoms of a heart attack, said Dr. Rebecca Vigen, lead researcher on the study.

Most, however, have something else causing their symptoms.

The hope with the new test is to more quickly rule out a heart attack in those patients, Vigen said.

"If we can give patients and families an answer sooner, that would be a good thing," said Vigen, a cardiologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

High-sensitivity troponin tests have been available in Europe and elsewhere for years. But the first such test in the United States, marketed by Roche Diagnostics, was just approved last year.

In the new study, Vigen's team gauged how well that blood test is performing among patients at their Dallas hospital system. It used both the standard test and the high-sensitivity version to measure troponin levels in 536 patients who arrived at the emergency department with chest pain, shortness of breath or other possible heart attack symptoms.

Patients' troponin levels were measured when they arrived at the ER, and then again one and three hours later. The high-sensitivity test yielded results in about 30 minutes, Vigen said.

Overall, the study found, that initial high-sensitivity test ruled out a heart attack in 30 percent of patients. The second, done at the one-hour mark, put another 25 percent in the clear.

By the three-hour point, the high-sensitivity test had ruled out a heart attack in 84 percent of patients -- versus 80 percent with the conventional test.