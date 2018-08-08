Women With Heart Attack Do Better If Doc is Female

MONDAY, Aug. 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Women are significantly more likely to survive a heart attack if their emergency physician is a woman, new research reveals.

The finding comes from a study of two decades of data on almost 582,000 heart attack patients admitted to hospitals across the state of Florida between 1991 and 2010.

And the research showed that the gender gap for patients treated by female physicians was only about 0.2 percent: 11.8 percent of men died, versus about 12 percent of women. But treatment by male physicians tripled the gap to 0.7 percent: 12.6 percent of men died compared to 13.3 percent of women.

"There's been a lot of prior work suggesting that women are more likely to pass during [a heart attack] for a variety of reasons," noted Brad Greenwood, the study's lead author.

Why that is is not exactly clear, he added.

Prior research suggests that patients generally communicate better with caregivers of the same gender. That could mean that "female patients are more comfortable advocating for themselves with a female physician" or that "male physicians aren't getting all the cues they need to make the diagnosis" when dealing with female patients, he said.

Another possible factor could be that female heart attack patients are entering hospitals with gender-specific symptoms that are more readily recognized by female physicians, Greenwood added. Or that male doctors are simply less quick to diagnose heart attacks among women because they think of a heart attack as "a prototypical 'male' condition."

Greenwood is an associate professor of information and decision sciences with the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, in Minneapolis.

His team's findings were published online Aug. 6 in the journal PNAS.

During the nearly two-decade study timeframe, roughly 1.3 million heart attacks occurred among Florida's 20 million residents. Heart attacks are currently the leading cause of death among both American men and women across the economic spectrum, and now account for about a quarter of all fatalities in the United States, the researchers noted.