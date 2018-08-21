More Evidence Ties Stress to Heart Trouble

TUESDAY, Aug. 28, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Depression, anxiety or other forms of mental distress may significantly boost the risk of heart disease among older adults, new research from Australia suggests.

The finding is from a four-year study that tracked psychological distress among nearly 222,000 seemingly healthy men and women, aged 45 years and older, with no prior history of heart disease.

"Our study adds to the growing evidence of a link between depression and anxiety and increased risk of heart attack and stroke, and suggests that this link may not be explained solely by factors such as lifestyle and presence of other diseases," said study lead author Caroline Jackson.

By the study's conclusion, Jackson and her team found that -- even after accounting for variations in smoking, drinking and dietary habits -- the risk of heart attack rose by 18 percent among women and 30 percent among men coping with a high or very high degree of mental distress. (The risk faded somewhat among men 80 and older.)

In addition, stroke risk rose by 44 percent among highly distressed women and 24 percent among highly distressed men, the researchers said.

"The sex differences were intriguing," said Jackson. She noted that "the stronger association between psychological distress and heart attack in men could be due to women being more likely than men to seek primary care for mental and physical health problems, thus partly negating the possible physical effects of mental health problems."

Or, "alternatively, it could reflect the known hormonal protection against heart disease in women," she suggested.

"We did, however, find a strong association between psychological distress and stroke in women, perhaps suggesting different mechanisms exist between psychological distress and different types of cardiovascular disease in women," she said.

Jackson is currently a chancellor's fellow with the Usher Institute of Population Health Sciences and Informatics at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

The study findings were published in the September issue of the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

All of the study participants were enrolled between 2006 and 2009 in the Australian "New South Wales 45 and Up" study.