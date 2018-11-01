Second Blood Pressure Med Recalled for Contamination

November 1, 2018 -- Another high blood pressure drug is being recalled due to contamination that could pose a cancer risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

Certain lots of irbesartan are being recalled by SciGen because they contain an industrial chemical that's a suspected carcinogen, CNN reported.

The recalled drugs have "Westminster Pharmaceuticals" and "GSMS Inc." on the label.

Another heart drug, valsartan, was recalled recently due to contamination with possible cancer-causing chemicals, CNN reported.

Not all medicines that contain valsartan or irbesartan are being recalled. The new recall covers only about 1 percent of irbesartan drug products available in the United States, according to the FDA.