Diabetes Drug Might Also Ease Heart Failure Risks

SATURDAY, Nov. 10, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The diabetes drug Farxiga might do double-duty for patients, helping to ward off another killer, heart failure, new research shows.

Type 2 diabetics who took Farxiga (dapagliflozin) saw their odds of hospitalization for heart failure drop by 27 percent compared to those who took a placebo, according to a study funded by the drug's maker, Astra-Zeneca.

"When it comes to helping our patients control and manage blood glucose, the 'how' appears to be as important [as] the 'how much," said study author Dr. Stephen Wiviott, a cardiovascular medicine specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

"When choosing a therapy, trial results like these can help us make an informed decision about what treatments are not only safe and effective for lowering blood glucose but can also reduce risk of heart and kidney complications," Wiviott said in a hospital news release.

The findings were published Nov. 10 in the New England Journal of Medicine, to coincide with their presentation at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Chicago.

The new study included more than 17,000 type 2 diabetes patients aged 40 and older. Nearly 7,000 had heart disease and more than 10,000 had numerous risk factors for heart disease, Wiviott's group said.

Patients were randomly assigned to take either a "dummy" placebo pill or 10 milligrams of Farxiga each day.

Taking the drug did not reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular-related death, the research team found. However, patients who took the drug did see healthy declines in their blood sugar levels, plus an added bonus: a 27 percent decrease in their risk of hospitalization for heart failure.

Their risk of kidney failure and death from kidney failure also fell, the Boston team said.

Farxiga is a type of drug called a SGLT2 inhibitor. Two other recent studies of this class of drugs show that they "robustly and consistently improve heart and [kidney] outcomes in a broad population of patients with diabetes," Wiviott noted.