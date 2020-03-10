Fish, Fish Oil May Lower Your Heart Attack Risk

SATURDAY, Nov. 10, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Eating more fish or taking a fish oil supplement can reduce your risk of a heart attack, according to a pair of Harvard-led clinical trials.

Heart benefits from omega-3 fatty acids were found both in healthy people and in people with conditions that put them at increased risk of heart attack, stroke or heart disease, the two studies found.

The Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL) found that healthy people who took a fish oil supplement suffered fewer heart attacks, particularly if they were black or did not regularly eat fish.

Meanwhile, a purified form of omega-3 fatty acid reduced the risk of death by heart disease, heart attack or stroke in people with hardened arteries or other heart risk factors, according to findings from the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT).

The two studies provide firm evidence that the omega 3 fatty acids found in fish like salmon, sardines or tuna can have a beneficial effect on heart health, said Dr. JoAnn Manson, chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and lead researcher for the VITAL trial.

"We're not recommending that everyone in the world begin taking fish oil supplements. In terms of the omega 3s, the best thing to do is to try to have more dietary fish," Manson said. "If people aren't going to eat fish, there really may be some benefits from taking a fish oil supplement. We recommend they discuss that with their health care provider."

Results from both clinical trials were to be presented Saturday at the American Heart Association's annual meeting, in Chicago, and will be published simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine.

For the VITAL trial, nearly 26,000 U.S. men and women aged 50 and older were randomly assigned to take 1 gram of fish oil or 2,000 International Units of vitamin D daily, or a placebo. Participants had no history of heart problems.

The fish oil supplements reduced risk of heart attack by 28 percent over a five-year follow-up period, but they did not affect a person's risk of stroke or cancer, researchers found.