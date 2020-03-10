Women Get Worse Paramedic Care In A Heart Attack

MONDAY, Dec. 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Women who call 911 for a possible heart attack may get different treatment from paramedics than men do, a new U.S. study suggests.

Researchers found that ambulance crews were less likely to give recommended treatments, such as aspirin, to women with chest pain. Paramedics were also less likely to turn on their sirens while transporting female patients to the hospital.

The reasons for the disparities aren't clear, the study authors said.

But one possibility is that paramedics are less likely to attribute women's chest pain to a heart attack, said senior researcher Melissa McCarthy.

"That could definitely be a factor," said McCarthy, a professor of health policy and emergency medicine at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C.

The findings align with what past studies have shown about heart attack care: Women are less likely than men to get certain recommended treatments in the hospital, and after they're discharged.

In fact, differences emerge even before medical professionals are involved. A study published this week found that women with heart attack symptoms often delay calling for help -- waiting more than a half-hour longer than men, on average.

But much less has been known about what happens right after that 911 call -- when paramedics arrive on the scene, according to McCarthy.

That's in large part because there are so many independent emergency medical service (EMS) systems across the United States, she explained.

For the new study, McCarthy's team turned to a relatively new national database that has been pulling together data from those EMS systems. The investigators focused on responses to 2.4 million 911 calls for chest pain between 2010 and 2013.

Overall, paramedics gave recommended therapies and procedures less than half the time, the findings showed. And women were even less likely to receive them.

Aspirin was a case in point. The drug can help minimize clotting in the arteries during a possible heart attack. But for every 100 EMS responses to women suffering chest pain, 2.8 fewer received aspirin, versus men.