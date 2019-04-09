Statins May Lower Death Risk From Artery Disease

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Folks with peripheral artery disease (PAD) have a much lower risk of death if they take cholesterol-lowering statins as directed by their doctor, a new study reports.

About 200 million people worldwide suffer from PAD, a condition in which arteries feeding blood to the legs become clogged, researchers explained.

However, patients who took their prescribed statins had a 20% rate of death over more than four years of follow-up, compared with about 34% for people who either stopped taking statins or never started them, European researchers found.

"This is an important observation that underscores the importance of statin adherence," said Dr. Robert Rosenson, director of cardiometabolic disorders at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Previous studies have underscored the health benefits of statins in patients with PAD, but this new report shows that those benefits can lead to a longer life, said Rosenson, who was not involved in the study.

"Clinicians need to discuss statin treatment adherence with each encounter," he said.

PAD can cause debilitating leg symptoms, including painful cramps, numbness and weakness in 3 out of 10 patients, researchers said. Others develop gangrene in their feet due to poor circulation.

PAD also increases a person's odds for stroke and heart attack, so cholesterol-lowering statins are recommended for all PAD patients, the researchers said.

Unfortunately, patients often don't take their statins as directed. Statin adherence rates in Europe are around 57%, while in the United States, they are at 50% or lower, said Dr. Maja Zaric, an interventional cardiologist with Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

To gauge the importance of statin therapy in PAD, researchers led by Dr. Jorn Dopheide from Bern University Hospital in Switzerland tracked nearly 700 patients between 2010 and 2017, with a median follow-up of 50 months. Half were followed for a longer time, half for less.

About 73% of the patients were taking statins at the start of the study, increasing to 81% by the end, researchers reported.