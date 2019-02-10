WEDNESDAY, Oct. 2, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Lowering the body temperature in patients resuscitated from cardiac arrest helps a broader group of people than previously believed, a new French study finds.

For cardiac arrest patients with what's called a "nonshockable" rhythm, cooling the body almost doubles the odds they'll have good brain function if they survive, researchers have found.

A nonshockable rhythm means the heart has stopped and there is no electrical activity (asystole) or someone still has electrical activity but there's no blood to pump through the heart (pulseless electrical activity).

"The prognosis for both is similar and terrible," said Dr. John Osborne, an American Heart Association spokesman and director of cardiology at State of the Heart Cardiology in Dallas.

Osborne said cooling ("therapeutic hypothermia") is already used when people are in a coma but had a shockable rhythm because it helps protect brain function. He said the treatment is available in most hospitals. But what hasn't been known is if the treatment would make a difference for people who had nonshockable rhythms.

So nearly 600 people who had a nonshockable rhythm were included in this study. The patients were alive but in a coma when they reached the hospital. Half received medical cooling for 24 hours and the other half received standard care.

"This study showed a very positive effect from this very simple, straightforward approach to therapeutic hypothermia. Half of those who survived had a pretty good neurological outcome, and that's a big advance," Osborne said. He wasn't involved in the research but reviewed the findings.

The researchers cooled patients' bodies to 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit (33 Celsius). Normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees F.

The study's lead author, Dr. Jean Baptiste Lascarrou, said cooling helps to prevent brain damage from a loss of blood flow to the brain.

Lascarrou is from the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Nantes, France.

He said challenges involved in administering therapeutic hypothermia include controlling shivering and managing mechanical ventilation (machine breathing).

The average age of those in the study was 67. About two-thirds were male. More than half of the study participants had chronic heart disease and about one-third had chronic lung disease.