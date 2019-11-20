WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Good sleep patterns can help reduce your risk of heart disease or stroke, even if you're at high genetic risk, new research shows.

In fact, the study of several hundred thousand people found that having a "healthy sleep score" of 5 (on a scale of 0 to 5) appeared to reduce a person's odds for heart disease and stroke by about a third.

So, if better sleep does result in a healthier heart, "then more than a tenth of all heart disease and strokes would not have occurred if all the participants had a healthy sleep score of 5," said study lead author Dr. Lu Qi. He directs the Obesity Research Center at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Put another way, "among people with a healthy sleep score of 5, there were nearly seven fewer cases of cardiovascular disease per 1,000 people per year compared to those with a sleep score of less than 5," Qi said.

His team published their findings Dec. 17 in the European Heart Journal.

One expert unconnected to the study said maintaining sleep quality should be on every heart patient's to-do list.

"This study suggests that if we can manipulate our sleep in a healthy fashion, then we may be able to limit the effects of other cardiovascular risks, such as our genetics," said Dr. Thomas Kilkenny, director of sleep medicine at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City.

In their research, Qi and his colleagues analyzed blood samples from more than 385,000 healthy people in the United Kingdom. They looked for specific genetic variations called SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) that have long been associated with the development of heart disease and stroke.

Based on these analyses, the team created a genetic score of a high, intermediate or low risk of heart disease and stroke among the participants.

The researchers also gave each participant a "healthy sleep score" based on whether they were a morning or evening person, how long they slept each night, and whether they had insomnia, snoring or frequent excessive daytime sleepiness.