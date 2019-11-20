Chili Peppers May Cut Heart Attack, Stroke Risk

Dec. 19, 2019 -- Eating chili peppers on a regular basis could reduce your risk of death from heart attack and stroke, a new study suggests.

Researchers followed 23,000 people in Italy for eight years and found that those who ate chili peppers at least four times a week had a 40% lower risk of death from heart attack and a more than 50% lower risk of death from stroke, CNN reported.

The study was published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

"An interesting fact is that protection from mortality risk was independent of the type of diet people followed," study author Marialaura Bonaccio, an epidemiologist at the Mediterranean Neurological Institute, told CNN.

"In other words, someone can follow the healthy Mediterranean diet, someone else can eat less healthily, but for all of them chili pepper has a protective effect," she noted.