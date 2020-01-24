Spouses Share a Lot, Including Heart Health: Study

By Cara Roberts Murez

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Many married couples or domestic partners share a lot: the same house, bills, pets and maybe children. A new study found they often also share the same behaviors and risk factors that can lead to heart disease.

Researchers assessed heart disease risks and lifestyle behaviors of nearly 5,400 U.S. couples enrolled in an employee wellness program.

They used the risk factors spelled out in the American Heart Association Life's Simple 7: smoking status, physical activity, healthy diet, total cholesterol, blood pressure, fasting blood sugar and body mass index (BMI, a measure of body fat based on height and weight). They categorized participants' results individually and as couples as poor, intermediate or ideal for each risk factor and overall.

"The good news is that some of them, 1 out of 5 [couples], were both ideal, but the fact that 4 out of 5 were in the non-ideal category is really worrisome," said study co-author Dr. Samia Mora, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Even more concerning: The study population tended to be entering or in middle age. Men ranged from 41 to 57 years old; women, from 39 to 55.

"We know that risk factors get worse with age and also that our risk for cardiovascular disease increases a lot with age," Mora said "So, what you do earlier in life really matters for the future."

The couples had joined a corporate health assessment program between October 2014 and August 2015. Their health status was assessed through questionnaires, exams and lab tests. Researchers also followed about 2,200 of those couples through five risk assessments that continued through 2018.

The wellness program was similar to those many companies offer their employees. This one included spouses and partners, and data was available for both, Mora said. Participants came from all over the United States and represented diverse economic and racial backgrounds.

Only 12% of individuals had ideal scores for heart health, the study found. Though more than half were in the ideal category for smoking, total cholesterol and fasting blood sugar, more than a quarter rated poor for BMI and adequate exercise.