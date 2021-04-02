Green Tea, Coffee May Help You Avoid a 2nd Heart Attack

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Feb. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you have had a heart attack and a stroke, you might want to stock up on green tea.

New research from Japan finds survivors who drink plenty of green tea may live longer lives.

Stroke survivors who drank at least seven cups per day were 62% less likely to die during the study period, versus non-drinkers. Similarly, the risk was cut by 53% among heart attack survivors who downed that much tea.

Green tea was not the only beverage tied to longer life. For heart attack survivors -- as well as people with no cardiovascular problems -- moderate coffee intake was also linked to better survival.

The coffee benefit did not extend, however, to stroke survivors.

What does it all mean?

The findings do not prove that either beverage is a life-prolonging elixir. But they do add to evidence that plant compounds called flavonoids are good for cardiovascular health, according to Dr. Andrew Freeman.

Freeman, who was not involved in the study, is director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.

There are no magic bullet foods, and a few cups of green tea won't "cancel out the effects of a bacon cheeseburger," Freeman said.

He stressed the importance of an overall diet low in processed foods and rich in plant-based ones -- including fruits, vegetables, beans, whole grains and vegetable oils.

That said, people would benefit from replacing sugary drinks with tea and coffee -- provided they don't load those beverages down with cream and sugar, Freeman noted.

He said brewed teas and coffee are also better options than "diet" drinks, with their artificial sweeteners.

A caveat, Freeman said, is that people sensitive to caffeine would want to be judicious, especially with coffee.

The study was led by Dr. Hiroyasu Iso, a professor of public health at Osaka University, and published Feb. 4 in the journal Stroke. It involved more than 46,000 Japanese adults aged 40 to 79 who were followed for about 20 years. The group included 478 stroke survivors and 1,214 heart attack survivors.