More Young U.S. Women Are Dying From Heart Disease

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Feb. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The toll of America's obesity epidemic is showing up in younger women, as a new study shows that deaths from heart disease in this unlikely group have increased in the past decade.

The likely culprits along with obesity? Type 2 diabetes, along with diseases of pregnancy, such as preeclampsia and preterm delivery, researchers said.

"Cardiovascular disease mortality is going up in younger women, and if it continues at this rate, it may overtake cancer as the leading cause of death in young women," said senior researcher Dr. Erin Michos, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Although heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, cancer has been the main cause of death among young women in the United States. For the study, researchers used death certificates to compare deaths from cancer with deaths from heart disease in women under age 65 between 1999 and 2018.

Over that time, death rates for cancer and heart disease were 53 and 24 people per 100,000, respectively. The most common cause of heart disease death was heart failure (56%), while respiratory and lung cancer (23%) was the main cause of cancer death.

Although cancer deaths declined throughout the study period, heart disease death rates fell initially and then increased again between 2010 and 2018, the researchers found.

The death gap between cancer and heart disease decreased from 33 to 23 per 100,000 per year, the researchers noted.

The report was published Feb. 10 in the European Heart Journal – Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes.

Michos said that younger women have to advocate for their own health. They need to know their blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and they need to make sure they are getting treatment for these and other risk factors for heart disease.

"Also, I really encourage women to discuss their pregnancy histories with their doctors," Michos said. "We know that women who've had a history of preeclampsia or gestational diabetes or preterm delivery are at increased risk for cardiovascular disease. Many women don't realize that a history of preeclampsia makes them more vulnerable to heart disease a decade after their pregnancy.