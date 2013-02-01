Drop in Resting Heart Rate in Youth 'Not a Good Thing'

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children who have a sudden lowering of their resting heart rate as they move into young adulthood may be at increased risk for heart disease later in life, researchers report.

For their new study, they assessed data from 759 Black and white participants in the Augusta Heart Study, which was designed to evaluate the development of risk factors for heart disease. It followed young participants in the Augusta, Ga. area, who were healthy and aged 5-16 at the time of enrollment, as they grew into adulthood.



Over 21 years, the resting heart rate of the participants was checked a minimum of three times. More than half had their heart rate checked eight times or more, up to a maximum of 15 times.

The researchers found that 30% of the participants started with a low resting heart rate, which decreased relatively rapidly as they moved into young adulthood; 45.6% started with a moderate resting heart rate and had a moderate decrease; and just over 24% started with a high resting heart rate and had a low decrease.