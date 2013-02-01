Heart Disease Often Comes in Pairs

By Ernie Mundell and Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporters

WEDNESDAY, May 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Couples share a lot together, but heart disease wouldn't be on any couples' list. However, new research out of China shows that if your spouse has heart disease you're likely at high risk for it, too.

Living together can often mean unhealthy habits are shared, explained the study's lead author.

"We found that an individual's cardiovascular disease risk is associated with the health status and lifestyle of their wife or husband," said Chi Wang, research fellow at the Heart Health Research Center in Beijing.

Wang and colleagues believe that while the findings came from a study done in China, they probably would apply worldwide.

One U.S. expert agreed.

"The results of this study are not surprising, since we know that cardiovascular disease is influenced by both genetic and environmental factors," said Dr. Michael Goyfman, who directs clinical cardiology at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, in New York City.