Coming Soon: Pacemaker That Dissolves Away After Use

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are reporting early success with a temporary heart pacemaker that simply dissolves when it's no longer needed.

So far the work has been limited to animals and human heart tissue studied in the lab. But experts said the early findings are "exciting" and could eventually change the care of patients who need a pacemaker for only days to weeks.

Pacemakers are devices that are implanted to help control certain abnormal heart rhythms, by sending electrical pulses to the heart muscle.

Traditional permanent pacemakers consist of a battery-powered pulse generator that is implanted under the skin of the chest and connected to the heart via wires called leads.

But sometimes patients need pacing for only a short time, such as after a heart procedure that leaves them with a slowed-down heartbeat. In that case, an external pulse generator is used, but patients still need to have electrodes sewn onto the heart, equipped with leads that exit the chest and connect to the generator.