More Evidence Ties Gum Disease With Heart Disease

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research offers further evidence of a link between gum disease and heart disease.

The ongoing Swedish study previously found that gum disease ("periodontitis") was much more common in first-time heart attack patients than in a group of healthy people.

In this follow-up study, the researchers examined whether gum disease was associated with an increased risk of new heart problems in both heart attack survivors and healthy people the same age and sex, and living in the same area.

"The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event during follow-up was higher in participants with periodontitis, increasing in parallel with the severity. This was particularly apparent in patients who had already experienced a [heart attack]," said study author Giulia Ferrannini, from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

The researchers suspect that damage to the gum tissue in people with gum disease may allow germs to enter the bloodstream. "This could accelerate harmful changes to the blood vessels and/or enhance systemic inflammation that is harmful to the vessels," Ferrannini added.