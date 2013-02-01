More Affordable Housing, Healthier Hearts?

By Cara MurezHealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- One of the keys to good health could be in the hands of those who decide zoning policies for their communities.

Inclusionary zoning policies that provide for affordable housing were associated with lower rates of heart disease for those who benefited from these dwellings, according to a new U.S. study.

"Many cities around the country are facing a severe shortage of affordable housing," said lead study author Antwan Jones, an associate professor of sociology at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"Our study suggests that inclusionary zoning programs can help not just boost the supply of safe, affordable housing, but may also reduce the risk of heart disease," Jones said in a university news release.

Researchers found that places that had inclusionary zoning also had fewer residents with high blood pressure and higher cholesterol compared to communities without these programs. The residents were less likely to be taking medicine for high blood pressure. They also were less likely to have already developed coronary heart disease.