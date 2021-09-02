Oct. 19, 2021 -- Spinach didn’t really explain Popeye’s superhuman strength, but spinach and other iron-rich foods might have real-life superpowers: reducing the risk of heart disease and premature death in middle age.

Iron has a big job in our bodies as a crucial part of the proteins that deliver oxygen to our tissues. With low iron, the heart must pump harder, which can lead to fatigue, shortness of breath, and a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Much of the research into iron and cardiovascular health has focused on how iron deficiency affects people with heart disease. In a new study published inESC Heart Failure, researchers tracked 12,164 people without heart disease for more than a decade to see how iron deficiency affected their risk of heart disease.

When the study began, the average age of participants was 59 years. Almost two-thirds of the people in the study had functional iron deficiency, or not enough iron stored for future use or available in circulation for use right away.