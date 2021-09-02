Oct. 20, 2021 -- As a pediatric kidney doctor, Elaine S. Kamil, MD, is used to long hours helping children and teens with a variety of issues, some very serious, and also makes time to give back to her specialty.

In late 2013, she was in Washington, DC, planning a meeting of the American Society of Nephrology. When the organizers decided at the last minute that another session was needed, she stayed late, putting it together. Then she hopped on a plane and returned home to Los Angeles on a Saturday night.

Right after midnight, Kamil knew something was wrong.

"I had really severe chest pain," she says. "I have reflux, and I know what that feels like. This was much more intense. It really hurt." She debated: "Should I wake up my husband?"

Soon, the pain got so bad, she had to.

At the hospital, an electrocardiogram was slightly abnormal, as was a blood test that measures damage to the heart. Next, she got an angiogram, an imaging technique to visualize the heart. Once doctors looked at the image on the screen during the angiogram, they knew the diagnosis: Broken heart syndrome, known medically as takotsubo cardiomyopathy or stress-induced cardiomyopathy. As the name suggests, it's triggered by extreme stress or loss.