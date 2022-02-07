Feb. 28, 2022 -- Social isolation and loneliness are linked to a greater risk of heart disease, stroke, and death from heart disease among postmenopausal women, suggests a new U.S. study.

Even after adjusting for other risky behaviors, such as smoking and being physically inactive, social isolation and loneliness were related to higher odds of new heart disease and strokes in this population by 8% and 5%, respectively. For older women with greater levels of both social isolation and loneliness, the risk increase went up to 27%.

The research, published online Feb. 2 in JAMA Network Open, looked at social isolation and loneliness over 8 years among almost 58,000 women using questionnaires. Those who took part in the study had no history of heart attack, stroke, or coronary heart disease. During the study, 1,599 had a new diagnosis of coronary heart disease or stroke, or died from cardiovascular disease.

"This is a strong signal to us that there is some pathway that is causing higher levels of cardiovascular disease among people who are socially isolated and lonely," says co-author John Bellettiere, PhD, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science.