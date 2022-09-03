March 9, 2022 -- David Bennett Sr., the 57-year-old patient with terminal heart disease who became the first person to receive a genetically modified pig heart, has died.

Bennett passed away Tuesday, according to a statement from the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, where the transplant was performed.

Bennett received the transplant on Jan. 7 and lived for 2 months after it.

Although not giving the exact cause of his death, the medical center said Bennett's condition began getting worse several days before his death.

When it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care and was able to communicate with his family during his final hours.

"We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Bennett. He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family," Bartley P. Griffith, MD, who performed the transplant, said in the statement.

"We are grateful to Mr. Bennett for his unique and historic role in helping to contribute to a vast array of knowledge to the field of xenotransplantation," which is the process of transplanting organs between different species, said Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, MD, director of the cardiac xenotransplantation program at University of Maryland School of Medicine.