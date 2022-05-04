Women, Black Patients With Chest Pain Wait Longer in ERs

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women and people of color with chest pain — the most common symptom signaling a heart attack — face longer waits in U.S. emergency departments than men and white people do, new research reveals.

For the study, researchers analyzed data on more than 4,000 patients, aged 18 to 55, seen for chest pain at emergency departments nationwide between 2014 and 2018.

The investigators found that: women waited nearly 11 minutes longer to be seen by a health care provider than men (48 minutes versus 37 minutes, respectively); women were less likely to have an electrocardiogram to check the heart's electrical activity than men (74% versus nearly 79%, respectively); and women were less likely to be admitted to the hospital or an observation unit than men (12% versus nearly 18%, respectively).

Compared with white women, women of any other race/ethnicity waited 15 minutes longer for their initial evaluation (58 minutes versus 43 minutes, respectively), and men of any other race/ethnicity waited 10 minutes longer than white men (44 minutes versus 34 minutes, respectively).